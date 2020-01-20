Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.06.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

