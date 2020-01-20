Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SNFCA stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.05.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Security National Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Security National Financial worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

