SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 954

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 862 ($11.34).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 902.40 ($11.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 880.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 813.80.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.