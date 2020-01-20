Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Seneca Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $354.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.08. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 0.88%.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

