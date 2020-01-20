ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 801.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 83,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.79.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $312.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.72. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $182.46 and a 52 week high of $312.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,736.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.