Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SVBI stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

