Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.68.

SHAK opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

