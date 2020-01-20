SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

