Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €43.07 ($50.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.80. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

