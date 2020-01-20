Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE:SIG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.