Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get Sitime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27. Sitime has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

In other Sitime news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.