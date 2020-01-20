SmartFinancial (SMBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.15 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMBK. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.