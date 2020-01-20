Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNAP. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Snap from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Snap has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,977,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,251,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $2,393,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,562,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,623,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,039,944 shares of company stock worth $45,985,230 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Snap by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Snap by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

