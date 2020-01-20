Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 100.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.58. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

