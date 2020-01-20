Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 797.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRNE stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $727.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.12% and a negative net margin of 1,101.69%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

