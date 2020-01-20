Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SPX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($138.12) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,280.91 ($108.93).

LON:SPX opened at GBX 9,185 ($120.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,210 ($81.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,936.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,390.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

