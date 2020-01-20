Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 132.44 ($1.74).

SPI stock opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.55. The stock has a market cap of $559.11 million and a P/E ratio of 34.85.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

