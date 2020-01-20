Spire (NYSE:SR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SR. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX started coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.57.

SR stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,618,000 after purchasing an additional 78,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire by 230.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 512,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spire by 25.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

