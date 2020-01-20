Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 222

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec downgraded Spirent Communications to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Spirent Communications to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 205.63 ($2.70).

SPT stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

