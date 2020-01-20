Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives Buy Rating from Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

