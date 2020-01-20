Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an in-line rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $281.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.