SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at First Analysis

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective lifted by First Analysis from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPSC. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $57.00 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.