Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square Enix in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

SQNXF opened at $50.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.84. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $628.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.69 million.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

