St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SMP has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of LON SMP opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Thursday. St. Modwen Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 443.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

