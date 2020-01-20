Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

