Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 22,435 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

GSBD stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $858.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

