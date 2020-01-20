Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

FCPT opened at $28.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.49 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.52%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

