Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

NYSE PXD opened at $148.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

