Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 829.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $88.24 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

