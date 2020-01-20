Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,288 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BGC Partners by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,055 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,563,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,600 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

