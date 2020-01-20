Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $124.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

