Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 2,450.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,487 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7,809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $18.47 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

