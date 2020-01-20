Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SYSCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 88.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.82 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

