Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in International Paper by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 62,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 336,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.