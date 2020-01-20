Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

