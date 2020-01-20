Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

