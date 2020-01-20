Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 20.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniassets Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $15.73 on Monday. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.