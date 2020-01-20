Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,687 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

