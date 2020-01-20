Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after buying an additional 2,022,326 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $214.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $214.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.