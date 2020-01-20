Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPH. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SPH stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,371.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

