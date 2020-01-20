Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) versus FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Head to Head Analysis

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 11.78% 69.48% 32.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands $17.08 million 0.78 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 2 2 0 2.50 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.47%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Sundial Growers on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. FitLife Brands, Inc. sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through corporate and franchise stores, as well as through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

