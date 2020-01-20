SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on SunPower and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

SPWR opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.19. SunPower has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 92,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,094,000 after acquiring an additional 967,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

