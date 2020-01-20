SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.95. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $11.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Shares of PSA opened at $220.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $198.42 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 233.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.