SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.04. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

SLG stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

