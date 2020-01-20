Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point lowered Black Knight from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.42.

NYSE BKI opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 410,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after buying an additional 119,054 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

