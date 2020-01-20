S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SANW. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.11% of S&W Seed worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.