Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given New $71.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $147,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.