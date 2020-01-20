Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYNH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,039.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

