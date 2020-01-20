T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $82.15 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

