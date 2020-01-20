Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) PT Set at €100.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.33 ($98.06).

